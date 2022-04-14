NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.
NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
