Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.