Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $7.39 per share for the quarter.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.23 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

