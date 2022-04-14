Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $163.23 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

