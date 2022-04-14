Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

