NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $360.00.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NVDA opened at $222.03 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

