Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.