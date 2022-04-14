Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Buys 3,141 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £5,088.42 ($6,630.73).
Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Arabella Cecil acquired 3,081 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £5,083.65 ($6,624.51).
LON:OIT opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £160.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.60. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).
