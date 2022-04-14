OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFG stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

