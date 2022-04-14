OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
OCCIN stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.53.
About OFS Credit (Get Rating)
