Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

