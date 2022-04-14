Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
