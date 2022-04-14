Oi S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0001 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of OIBRQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. OI has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About OI (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OI (OIBRQ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.