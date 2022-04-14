Oi S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0001 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OIBRQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. OI has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

