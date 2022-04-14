Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 8,942.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS OIBRQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. OI has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

