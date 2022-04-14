Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.86. Okta has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

