OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OMRON stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. OMRON has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

