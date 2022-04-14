ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

