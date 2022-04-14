Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $25.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $137.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,384.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,597.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,702.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,791.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

