Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 10,686.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

