Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 10,686.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optec International (OPTI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.