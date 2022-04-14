Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

