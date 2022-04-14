Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Oracle posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

