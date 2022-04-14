OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

