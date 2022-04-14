OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.52. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

