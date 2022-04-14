OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$711.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

