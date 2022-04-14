Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

