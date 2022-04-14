Orkla ASA Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

