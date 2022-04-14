Orkla ASA Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
