Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Oscar Health stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 128,684 shares in the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

