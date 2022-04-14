Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSK. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.