Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

RNGTF stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

