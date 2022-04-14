Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

