Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $147.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.07 million to $149.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

OM opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,864. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,413,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

