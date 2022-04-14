Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $147.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.07 million to $149.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
OM opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,864. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,413,000.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.