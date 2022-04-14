Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,245 ($29.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,098.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,269.03.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

