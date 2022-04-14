Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.