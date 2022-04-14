Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Announces Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
PCFBY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
