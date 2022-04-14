Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

PCFBY stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

