Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PTVE stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

