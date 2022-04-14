Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Raised to $45.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Shares of PARA stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.