Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 26th

Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGZF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Paringa Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

