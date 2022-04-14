Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $343.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $273.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.26. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.