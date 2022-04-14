Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

