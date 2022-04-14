Pavitar Singh Sells 22,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CXM traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 931,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,322. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.