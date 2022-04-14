Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce $241.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $832.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $205.41 on Thursday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

