Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PSFE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
