Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Westpark Capital

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSFE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

