PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of 433.43 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

