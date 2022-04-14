Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

