Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.
NYSE PSO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
