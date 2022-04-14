Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 806,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 475,409 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

