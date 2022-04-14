Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

