Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$46.00.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.87.

PPL opened at C$49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

