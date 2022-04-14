Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) price objective on the stock.

PNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($14.99).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,044.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,121.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 665.20 ($8.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

