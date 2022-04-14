Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q1 guidance at approx. $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.70-$3.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

