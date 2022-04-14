Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q1 guidance at approx. $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.70-$3.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

